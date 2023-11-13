Domino: The Little One is a platformer with a message, developed by leading appliance manufacturer Beko

In what seems to be a rather unique announcement, Beko, one of Europe’s leading appliance manufacturers has just revealed a brand new single-player game for mobile and PC, called Domino: The Little One. Caught you off-guard, right? It’s not a new washing machine but actually a new game that has resulted from a partnership between the consumer goods and gaming industries.

Beko is known for a lot of appliances like its dishwashers, washing machines, and vacuums, where they use the latest technology while trying to incorporate elements of sustainability as well. Now, as they step into the gaming space with Domino: The Little One, their goal is to increase awareness about the aspects of climate change and the challenges it presents.

Domino: The Little One is a 2D platformer adventure game that will launch on Steam, Android, and iOS later this month. It isn’t excessively long and features four chapters, each highlighting a topic such as problems related to single-use plastic, the impact of fossil fuels, ecological imbalance, and the disruption caused by rampant deforestation.

Speaking about the upcoming title, Akin Garzanli, Chief Marketing Officer of Beko, said: “Domino is a very different kind of launch for us at Beko. The findings from the UN’s Green Game Jam clearly indicate that an appetite for the worlds of sustainability and gaming to join forces with 68% of gamers wanting to engage more in environmental issues.”

“They want to engage more, learn more, and contribute more. They want to be part of the solution. Domino is our way of reaching out to them. It is a game that encourages you to think critically and act ethically by presenting you the choices that we have. We invite you to play Domino and to share it with others and hope you will find it enjoyable and informative.”

Beko will release Domino: The Little One on November 23rd. You can learn more about the game on the Steam page.