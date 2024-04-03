Dofus Touch comes back to Android and iOS with a host of new features

Dive once again into the immersive World of Twelve

MMORPG returns to mobile with several enhanced features

Explore a humongous world with over 10,000 maps and innumerable things to do

Completely free-to-play with only optional items requiring purchase

French entertainment company Ankama has just announced the re-release of their latest title, Dofus Touch, which is now available on Android and iOS. First released in 2016, the MMORPG is back for another run. Created by both French and Japanese teams, the title will take you on a thrilling journey where Western cartoon aesthetics and Japanese anime-inspired art style are beautifully combined.

Dofus Touch returns to mobile with a host of exciting updates, including a new English server, enhanced early-game content, and a refined UI. Dive into the World of Twelve and embark on a quest to uncover the mysteries surrounding powerful dragon eggs known as Dofus. The game’s lore serves as a prequel to the popular Wakfu animated series on Netflix.

In Dofus Touch, you will have access to a diverse cast of 15 original characters, each with their own abilities and playstyles. From the time-controlling Xelors to Masqueraders, the masked warriors, there's a hero to suit every taste. Explore a vast and immersive world comprising over 10,000 maps populated with quests, items, and formidable monsters. Raid almost 100 dungeons to get your hands on legendary treasure.

One of the game's standout features is its co-op combat system, which emphasizes strategic turn-based battles. Team up with your buddies to execute devastating combos using elemental and tactical spells. Whether you're engaging in PvE content or challenging other players in PvP battles, teamwork and strategy will always be necessary.

What sets the MMORPG apart is its truly free-to-play nature. All content is available at zero cost, with only bonus packs, cosmetics, and optional services requiring purchase. Other than that, you have access to everything for free. Experience it for yourself by downloading Dofus Touch by clicking on your preferred link below.