Dawnmaker is a solo strategy experience about bringing light to the world, coming soon to mobile

Mobile beta sign-ups now available

Dawnmaker is a new, optimistic take on the survival strategy experience

Bring light to a world shadowed by toxic fog in this solo tabletop-style experience

Sign up for the mobile beta to get a chance to try it early

We're not short on strategy experiences where it's you struggling to survive. Think of something like They Are Billions or Frostpunk. But what about the inverse? Where the world is already destroyed, and it's up to you to bring it back from the brink? Well, if that's your preference, you might want to keep an eye on Dawnmaker.

This is a solo strategy experience that functions like a mix of the aforementioned Frostpunk and something like Kingdomino. You'll be presented with a hex grid in a world where toxic smog blocks out the sun. From there, you need to reignite ancient lighthouses to restore light to the world.

Doing so slowly lets you construct new buildings and gain cards. Play these to gather resources and improve your lighthouse, thereby opening new land for construction. It's an intriguing take on the survival strategy format that has you trying your best to save the world, not just survive its ending.

Try me

If you want to get an early grasp of Dawnmaker, then you're in luck, too. Because there's going to be a pre-release mobile beta that lets you get your hands on it to try before launch. You can sign up via their official Google form for a chance to try the beta.

For the moment, that's all we have on Dawnmaker. But I was pleasantly surprised to see this slide across my desk. Dawnmaker looks to be a great solo experience that has a bit more of an optimistic angle than something like Frostpunk, but with no less difficulty in the strategic challenge.

Of course, if you need something to tide you over ahead of Dawnmaker's release, you're not going to go without on mobile. Check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to see our top picks for you, armchair generals out there.