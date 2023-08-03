xTactics, a brand new strategy game inspired by X-COM, soft launches for Android

Developer Saber Interactive, best known for games such as Evil Dead: The Game or World War Z, has soft launched its latest endeavor; a mobile strategy game entitled xTactics. This new grid-based sci-fi strategy RPG will allow players to control a select team of futuristic characters who must fight off various threats utilizing a wide variety of characters and team compositions.

Looking to test your commanding skills in other games? Check out our Top 25 strategy games for Android!

Let’s address the elephant in the room before anything else; xTactics is taking quite a lot out of X-COM’s book here. Between the general aesthetics of the game, the grid-based and turn-based nature of the gameplay, and even the RPG elements of levelling up your squad, different classes, and so on, there’s a clear inspiration here. However, I don’t particularly see that as an issue, as X-COM is one of the greats for a reason, so why not copy some of its homework?

Unlike X-COM however, xTactics is not always just aliens you’re fighting. This is a dystopian, ruined future, and you will lead a squad full of different characters and classes to attempt to rebuild and stop the world from falling apart further. There’s a variety of abilities and different gear to collect, all of which will make that job easier and allow you to express your playstyle in how you build your squad.

With full 3D graphics and a slightly cartoonish and animated style of graphics, it’s also quite a departure from the grounded and darker world of the X-COM series. Still, it’s a safe bet that if you dig those games, you’ll almost assuredly love xTactics as well given just how similar the two are to each other.

But why take my word for it? Give the game’s soft-launched version a go for free at the link below this article! Unfortunately, this soft launch is Android exclusive for now, but stay tuned for a full launch that will hopefully come sometime soon.