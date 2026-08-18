Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble expands soft-launch access to the United Kingdom

Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble has expanded soft launch access to the UK

It joins France, Canada and a number of other regions on the list

Ranger Rumble sees you duke it out in third-person arena shooter battles against friends

With Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, the folks at PlayStation are taking a big gamble in their attempt to reinvent the dynamic duo for the modern mobile age. Having just hit soft launch earlier this month, Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble has now expanded access to the United Kingdom.

Ranger Rumble pitches itself as a third-person arena shooter, with the story featuring Captain Qwark looking to train a new generation of rangers with an advanced combat simulation. In short, it means you get to play as iconic characters from throughout the series, and wield a vast arsenal of weaponry that'll be instantly familiar to fans.

Ratchet it up

I'm sure many UK PlayStation fans will be eager to get their hands on this new release. And, in truth, I'm a little curious myself. However, I can't ignore the fact that PlayStation Mobile are taking a bit of a chance here.

The last major console release for Ratchet & Clank was way back in 2021 with Rift Apart, and before that was the Ratchet & Clank reboot in 2016. While the series has never really dropped off entirely in terms of popularity, it's still a bit risky to bet on it carrying a multiplayer mobile game.

But you'll be able to judge for yourself because early access is already rolled out in a number of regions, including France and Canada. So check if you can get in, and if not, you can pre-register on your storefront of choice or on the official Ranger Rumble website!

In the meantime, there are many other interesting and standout games out there on mobile. And many of them might be from other places around the world! Check out our list of the 12 best upcoming indie mobile games we saw at the recent Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai, run by our sibling site PocketGamer.biz!