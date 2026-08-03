Digimon Up promotional codes (August 2026) and how to redeem them - Grab yourself some free Digiemeralds

Digi-discount

Digimon Up lets you enjoy an idle RPG adventure with your favourite Digimon

And if you're a mega-fan you're probably already looking for a free boost

In which case, read on to find out how to redeem promo codes for Digimon Up

While it may not have lit our world on fire, Digimon Up is still the latest major mobile spinoff of the hit franchise. So if you're jumping in to give it a go regardless, then, naturally, you're probably wondering how to redeem promo codes for a quick boost.

Well, as it turns out, things are a bit more complicated in Digimon Up than you might expect. So, read on and find out how to redeem any available promo codes, and which are available for you to redeem right now!

Available codes

UPSTART394649 - Grants 600 Digiemeralds

Expired codes

No codes have expired yet

For the moment, these are the only available codes. But it's well worth checking in and linking your Bandai Namco account, because you can also claim rewards without having to check into the app via the browser page.

How to redeem

Head to the menu in the bottom right corner, just above the skill bar and hit 'menu'.

From there, go to 'data link' and either log in or register your Bandai Namco account.

After that, it's as simple as heading to the Digimon Up promo code page and entering your code of choice.

Redeeming codes, oddly enough, requires a Bandai Namco account. So you'll have to:

Sorry, did I say simple? I meant byzantine. But it does mean that you don't have to worry about fiddling around with upper and lowercase letters and symbols when you input the codes, at least.

Since Digimon Up is an idle RPG, I'm fairly sure you'll have a few other games on the go as well. Chances are we've scoured the internet for freebies in those too. For example, we've got Duck Survival codes and Ragnarok Origin Classic codes.