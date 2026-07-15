Digimon Up offers free monsters and characters to celebrate its release

Going up

Digimon Up is now available on iOS and Android

It sees you care for and train your own Digimon

Grab pre-registration rewards if you've already signed up, including two new monsters!

If you've been looking for a new digital pet with a bit of byte, then you're in luck. Because today we're seeing a hit franchise that many 90s kids will be familiar with finally make its way back to mobile. Yes, Digimon Up is here, available on iOS and Android, jam-packed with pre-registration rewards.

If you haven't been following the rest of our coverage, here's a brief explainer: Digimon Up lets you care for, train and do battle with your choice of Digimon. Whereas Pokémon was all about collecting a menagerie of monsters, Digimon originated as a spinoff of Tamagotchi, and it shows in how you care for your choice of critter.

Insert Bowling for Soup here

It's an intriguing pitch for a game, especially considering most creature collectors can feel very impersonal. Rather than giving you a vast roster, Digimon Up mainly focuses on the bond between you and your partner, offering much more customisability for how they evolve and how their abilities grow.

Of course, there are still some concessions to the mobile format, with auto progression meaning your critters will continue to grow even while you're not playing. Not only that, but those of you who've pre-registered can also claim plenty of goodies, including Gekkomon, Numemon, as well as Agumon and fan-favourite character Tai Kamiya.

It's all pretty fun, and quite different to what we've seen elsewhere. So check out Digimon Up, available now on iOS and Android, for a retro digital pet experience with a little extra byte!

In the meantime, you may have seen some of our recent coverage of a certain battle royale and its massive new collab. But maybe you'd rather hear about PUBG Mobile's five strangest collabs (and why they matter) to get some context on how they got there?