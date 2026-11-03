Vampirio is a rogue-like action RPG that lets you build by day and slay monsters at night — here are 5 reasons to sink your teeth into it

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Out now for iOS and Android

Outfit7, the publisher behind Talking Tom & Friends, has just launched Vampirio, a rogue-like action RPG that combines monster-slaying combat with fortress-building and nightly survival battles. Here are five reasons to take a closer look.

A familiar character…with a twist

Before there was Dracula, there was Vlad Dracul, a young monster hunter whose life is torn apart by loss. Vampirio explores the events that set him on a path of vengeance toward becoming the legendary vampire.

You’ll discover his story while battling waves of monsters in a vibrant, top-down world. With different playable heroes and rogue-like progression adding variety to each run, there’s more to surviving the night than simply slaying everything in sight.

Nine heroes, different ways to fight

Vampirio features nine playable heroes, each bringing different abilities and a distinct combat style.

The first hero you’ll play is Alba, who introduces you to the fundamentals before more heroes become available. As you unlock characters including Vlad, Lucian, and Morana, experiment to find the playstyles that suit you.

Whether you prefer ranged attacks, close-range combat, or powerful magic, switching heroes can change how you approach a fight and which upgrades you choose.

Brains over brawn

Surviving monster-filled nights requires more than a strong roster of heroes, and this is where Vampirio’s base-building elements come into play.

During the day, gather resources, expand your fortress, and build or upgrade walls and defensive towers. When night falls, those preparations are put to the test as your hero fights alongside your defences.

From skeletons to dragons and powerful bosses, each night brings fresh threats to overcome. Careful preparation can make the difference between holding the line and watching your defences crumble.

Rogue-like progression

Every run offers opportunities to experiment with different skills and upgrades, encouraging you to adapt your strategy as the challenge unfolds. Randomised upgrades keep encounters fresh, meaning you can't rely on the same approach every time.

That doesn't mean you're starting from scratch after every defeat, though. Permanent progression gives you ways to grow stronger between runs, while developing your heroes adds another layer of long-term strategy,

You’ll also collect enemy stickers by defeating monsters and bosses. Completing sticker collections unlocks lasting progression bonuses, giving you another way to strengthen future runs.

Raid rival fortresses — and risk revenge

Not all your resource-gathering has to happen at home. Vampirio also lets you raid other players' fortresses, offering another way to gather supplies.

Destroying buildings and looting resources can help you climb the lifetime rankings, but there's a catch: your targets can retaliate with revenge attacks. Raiding therefore comes with a risk, especially when you already have your hands full defending against the creatures of the night.

You'll need to weigh the rewards against the potential consequences as you decide how aggressively to expand your resources and strengthen your fortress.

Vampirio is available to download now on iOS, Android and Steam. As an extra bit of fun, you can also find out which hero matches you best by taking the Vampirio personality quiz: https://vampirio.app/quiz