Chaos Zero Nightmare unveils fully animated trailer for upcoming character Haru

Nightmarish

Chaos Zero Nightmare has unleashed a brand-new animated trailer

It features key character Haru and shows off the abilities they'll wield in the upcoming ARPG

Chaos Zero Nightmare is set to arrive on October 22nd

With its mixture of classic anime-style graphics and dark tone, Chaos Zero Nightmare is set to be a refreshing take on the ARPG. Now, in the build-up to launch on October 22nd, the folks over at Smilegate and Super Creative have unleashed a brand-new trailer featuring the upcoming character Haru.

Serving as a member of the Academy's disciplinary committee (because of course this takes place at an academic institution), Haru is bright and cheerful with but with a dark and sombre backstory. In battle, she'll join you, the player known as Protos, with cards such as the Anchor Shot, Anchor Pointer and Power Charge.

Haru is only the first of a planned suite of new trailers coming out from the folks at Smilegate, set to showcase all the various characters coming to the world of darkness and action that is Chaos Zero Nightmare.

Night terrors

What's perhaps most impressive in the case of this trailer is the obviously high production values going into it. Rather than being just a collection of animated images, it's a full-fledged short that features plenty of anime-style action that ARPG fans will likely enjoy.

Chaos Zero Nightmare may still have a hard time pulling in fans who may find the anime aesthetic a little too childish. But the fact that it offers a slightly more mature take with the horror-style action and generally grim tone will undoubtedly be a breath of fresh air. Admittedly, if the above trailer is any indication, it won't be all horror all the time, probably.

In the meantime, though, if you're looking for other options to play on mobile that will send a constant shiver up your spine, we're prepped for Halloween. Why not dig into our list of the best horror games on Android for some of our top picks?