Dice of Kalma's Silent Skulls adds more skulls and a variety of quality-of-life features

Dice of Kalma has dropped a new update in the form of Silent Skulls

The update introduces four new skulls and balance buffs to existing, popular picks

Not only that but the new Supporter DLC adds cosmetics for your reaper and dice

One of the more intriguing Balatro-likes to hit mobile recently has been Dice of Kalma. Pitting you against the God of Death in a dice-rolling battle for your life, Dice of Kalma just dropped its latest version 1.6 update, dubbed Silent Skulls, which is packed with enhancements for the popular roguelike.

The update introduces four new skulls (their version of Jokers) to enhance your run. The Judge, Welder, Musketeer and Drilled Skulls offer a variety of boons, including bonus skulls and multiplier boosts for hitting specific dice combinations. There's also the release of the Supporter DLC for fans to buy, with gem-encrusted dice and custom reaper garments, if you want to further support Pepperbox Studios.

Keep your skull on

Of course, those are far from the only notable additions in this update. Dice of Kalma version 1.6 also adds small but welcome quality-of-life enhancements. There's a new built-in Skull Encyclopedia so you can refresh yourself on what the modifiers do, and a suite of balance tweaks for the most popular skulls.

The Balatro-like genre has been growing exponentially over the past few years. Fueled, no doubt in part by the successful launch of Balatro on mobile. Fortunately, we still seem to be at the innovation stage, rather than the rip-off stage, and Dice of Kalma is one of many games putting interesting new twists on the formula.

Personally, I hope we see more Balatro-likes do what Dice of Kalma has. It has a distinctive dark fantasy look and feel, and it keeps to the same simple but engaging gameplay loop that Balatro also boasted.

Still, there are plenty of other options out there if you want to see what else is available. But if you are going to give it a go, then be sure to check out our Dice of Kalma beginner's guide for some of my top tips for getting started!