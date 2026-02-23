Dice of Kalma's Pick Your Poison update adds new challenges, Skulls, and progression systems

Keep rolling

Pick Your Poison update introduces optional challenge modifiers

New Skulls, achievements, and balance tweaks refine runs

Supporter Packs add cosmetic customisation on mobile

Last month, Dice of Kalma crossed the 100,000-download mark on the App Store, which is a pretty solid showing for a roguelike deckbuilder when we’ve got a new one releasing every other day. Now, Pepperbox Studios is following that milestone with its first big expansion, the Pick Your Poison update. Looks like we’ve got another reason to keep rolling the dice a little longer.

If you missed it the first time around, Dice of Kalma drops you into a strange little gamble against the Finnish goddess of death herself. Runs revolve around rolling, rerolling, and shaping dice into some sort of coherent strategy before the Underworld inevitably pushes back. It’s part deckbuilder, part roguelike, and very much built around figuring out how far you can stretch your luck before it snaps.

The new update adds a heavier sense of progression behind the scenes. There’s also a new meta layer tucked into the update, letting you unlock optional challenges that subtly reshape how each run unfolds without rewriting the core loop.

Alongside that, a few more Skulls have been added into the mix, plus new achievements and a batch of balance adjustments aimed at smoothing out some of the rougher edges that have pointed out in the past. Mobile gets a small extra nod this time too, with Supporter Packs offering cosmetic customisation for Kalma if you feel like tossing a bit of support the developer’s way.

The Pick Your Poison update is live now across iOS and Android. So, if you’ve been meaning to revisit Dice of Kalma after its early success, this is probably the moment to do it.

