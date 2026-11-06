Dice of Kalma launches massive new 2.0 update with Dicebound Destiny

Dice of Kalma is introducing its biggest update yet with Dicebound Destiny

The 2.0 update introduces reroll abilities for an entirely new facet to your builds

Not only that but there's new skulls and seasonal events, set to kick off with their first anniversary

Dice of Kalma, the Balatro-like dice roller, is already packed with stuff to do in this battle for your very soul. Now, it's set to get even bigger with the launch of its largest update yet, as Dice of Kalma's 2.0 version lands today, dubbed Dicebound Destiny, and for good reason!

And I'm not joking when I call Dicebound Destiny a gamechanger. Because this update introduces a massive new mechanic to Dice of Kalma in the form of reroll abilities. These 11 new abilities, to start, all offer interesting pros and cons for when you reroll, making for an interesting new wrinkle on each build.

Skulls abound

But, of course, the additions don't end there. You also have two new skulls (their version of Jokers) being added, as well as a variety of other cosmetic and quality-of-life improvements. If you've been putting off jumping into, or back into, Dice of Kalma, then now's the time!

And for an extra little tidbit, Dice of Kalma is also introducing seasonal events, with the first set to be introduced shortly, offering special in-game cosmetics to celebrate the game's first birthday.

Dice of Kalma has been a standout since it first released. It's a relatively self-contained appearance that has taken the Balatro format and built on it, whether that's with the gloomy atmosphere or the impressive banter with the reaper trying to claim your soul. So with the launch of Dicebound Destiny and all it entails, it might well be time to jump into Dice of Kalma for yourself!

In the meantime, if you're looking for other recent great releases that we think are worth playing, then you're in luck. Our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week has just gone live, featuring some choice picks from the last seven days.