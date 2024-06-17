Diablo Immortal's new Writhing Abyss update is here, bringing new endgame content

But it's only for the truly brave amongst you...

Diablo Immortal's new update, with a host of new endgame content, is here

Abyssal Verge and Erreban challenge you to squad up with four players for some serious challenges

There's also a new Rune system and more!

Diablo Immortal's new update is here, and for players who are hungry for endgame content, and those who feel they've taken on the best this game can offer, then this one is for you. The Writhing Abyss brings whole new endgame content and modes that'll challenge even the most seasoned players.

The star of the show is, of course, the new Abyssal Verge. In this new game mode, up to four players will journey through a mist-shrouded portal world, killing as many monsters as they go. But you have to keep moving, because a looming entity, the Breath of Fear, will always be on your heels.

You'll have to stay within a safe zone before ending this mode with what is described as "the ultimate boss encounter."

That's not all, because even if that's not enough for you, there's also Erreban. Groups of up to four players will race against time, collecting as many chests as possible while avoiding monsters and traps. As you journey through the castle, finding hidden chests, you'll eventually have the final chest spawn. After that, you've got 30 seconds to get it and escape the castle. The only problem? You're also being pursued by an invincible boss the entire time.

Phew, well, if you're a super fan of Diablo Immortal this is certainly going to be a big update. And if you're the kind of masochist for whom challenges that are as difficult as this is fun, then you'll be very pleased to see all these new additions. And we haven't gotten into the new Rune system that's aimed at upgrading your gear to take on these new challenges.

And if you need more stuff to play, why not take a look at our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) for even more games to challenge you, all hand-selected by us here at Pocket Gamer?