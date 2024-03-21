Jam-packed 2024 roadmap released for hit action RPG Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal is the mobile adaptation of the famous dungeon-crawling franchise

2023 saw dozens of new features, dungeons and more added

With the release of their 2024 roadmap, this year is set to feature even more

Diablo Immortal, the mobile adaptation of the famed dungeon-crawling hack 'n slash, has a new roadmap of features for 2024 it has been revealed. The latest roadmap - The Age of Unmaking - builds upon the dozens of features added to the game up to and past its first anniversary in 2023, and promises to add even more throughout 2024.

The roadmap (which you can see below) features several new features. Foremost among these are a new class, new game modes and the addition of cooperative, a highly-requested feature. The roadmap also promises updates to dungeons, a new reliquary system, a new equipment system and a new two-part questline called The Worldstone. You'll also see the return of events like Tong-Shi's Renewal and new ones like the enigmatically named Terror's Reign.

All-in-all this looks to be a very beefy roadmap for Diablo Immortal. We're also glad to see that the developers aren't shying away from overhauling some of the game's key features. The addition of a new class especially will be something we expect many players to watch closely, as - like with many games featuring RPG elements - the different classes of the Diablo franchise often have vastly varying play styles.

We're not sure if this will tempt players sceptical of Diablo Immortal's monetisation, or the fact that it's a mobile game, in to have a go. But it is indicative of the fact that, despite being two years old in 2024, Diablo Immortal is not set to fade into the background any time soon.

If Diablo Immortal isn't tempting you back, you can always take a look at our list of the top 25 best RPGs on Android to see if anything takes your fancy. Or if you are tempted, get the lowdown on events like Tang-Shi's Renewal in anticipation of their return this year with our previous coverage!