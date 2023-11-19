Diablo Immortal devs release a very small teaser for the upcoming Splintered Souls update, due out sometime in December

The extremely successful action RPG Diablo Immortal, based on the equally successful PC/Console franchise of the same name, has released a very small teaser for the latest update which is due out sometime in mid-December. While details are extremely slim, eagle-eared viewers might be able to gather some information out of the tidbits of hints the developers have given within the video featured below.

Diablo Immortal has retained a healthy player base since launching earlier this year, mainly due to it quite successfully transferring the joy of the famous dungeon-crawling action role-playing series right to our pockets in an accurate manner. However, a hefty part of that success can be attributed to the near-constant updates that the developers have been putting out, including the first new class the series has seen in roughly a decade with the recent addition of the Blood Knight.

And now the devs have set their sights on next month for yet another update, though the specifics of this one are far more unknown than others. So far, all we have to work off of is the small video within this article, where two members of the dev team have some very tiny hints about what’s to come. What we do know for sure is that this update will release a brand new region, which will feature new bosses, new PvP modes to engage in, and to quote the conversation in said video, something “familiar”.

What exactly that familiar thing is beyond me personally. Diablo is a massive franchise, so any number of bosses or dungeons or even characters could be making a comeback here. Heck, it may even be hinting at a returning class that hasn’t been touched on yet. We won’t know for sure until the full reveal, which is planned to come sometime either at the end of November or early December. Until then, give Diablo Immortal a swing yourself by downloading it for free at either of the links below.