Diablo Immortal announces a new Blood Knight class joining Sanctuary on July 13th

Blizzard Entertainment has announced an epic new update for Diablo Immortal, letting players get their hands on the new Blood Knight class within the mobile RPG beginning July 13th. As the 7th class, this marks the first one since the Crusader was released back in 2014. Players will be able to dive into the narrative of how these blood knights came to be, and the horrific rituals they have to endure as they bear this curse.

In the latest update to Diablo Immortal, players can look forward to wielding the mid-range hybrid class and taking advantage of its lifesteal abilities along with its summoned shadows. If you're curious about how you can maximise every class in the game, check out our class guide for more info.

After the new patch rolls out, players can pick the Blood Knight class as a new character. Thanks to the enhanced Class Change feature, players can transfer their character to the Blood Knight class without the Class Change cooldown - this is applicable for the first 3 weeks after the new class launch. There will be Blood Knight cosmetics up for grabs in the Crimson Plane as well - more details about the event will be revealed in the coming days.

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can get a headstart by downloading Diablo Immortal on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, join the community of followers on the official Twitter page for more juicy details, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.