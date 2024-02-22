Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat welcomes Count Thunder-Vergil's electrifying moves to the fray in latest update

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is adding limited character Count Thunder-Vergil

His moves include "Rapid Slash" and "Judgment Dance"

Nebulajoy has announced an exciting new update for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, letting players nab "Count Thunder-Vergil" for a limited time within the action-packed RPG. This will be the second limited character for Vergil, so fans of the wayward twin will get to enjoy his electric damage and flexible battle style.

In the latest update for Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, you can look forward to taking advantage of Count Thunder-Vergil's "Rapid Slash" and "Judgment Dance" to take down your foes with ease. Nebulajoy recommends pairing Count Thunder-Vergil with Nomadic Lightning and One-Man Show for Vergil so that you can truly unleash hell on unwitting demons plaguing the land.

I'm personally a Vergil fan myself, so suffice it to say that I'm pretty hyped up for this new character, especially with the teaser below:

If you're not too familiar with the game but you're eager to give it a go, you can find everything you need to know to get your feet wet in our complete Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat beginner's guide. And if you're curious about how the game fares, you can also have a look at our very own Jack Brassell's review to get an idea.

Can't wait to give Count Thunder-Vergil a test run? For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new character's vibes and visuals.