New character Eternal Nightmare V is coming soon to Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Nebulajoy has announced that a new character, Eternal Nightmare V, will be joining Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat soon. The addition of Eternal Nightmare V marks the first time that V has made an appearance here.

The game developer hopes this addition will be an exciting event for players. However, Eternal Nightmare V will only be available in-game for a limited time. An image shared by the game’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts shows that Eternal Nightmare V sports a sleeveless black jacket and wields a pointed cane.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is the first officially licensed DMC mobile game. While the game was created by Nebulajoy, development was supervised by DMC creator Capcom. Featuring gorgeous cutscenes and gameplay environments, the game lets you play as multiple characters, including Dante, Lady, and Vergil. The game, which was recently released for iOS and Android devices, features a brand-new storyline as well as locations familiar to fans of the franchise.

The game also features epic combat in which you can perform devastating aerial combos. You can also collect various versions of Dante, Lady and Vergil to add to your arsenal. Each character version features a unique title, outfit, and ability. You can also equip your characters with cards that give them bonuses such as increasing fire damage or attack.

Before the game's release, a promotional track, Fire Inside, was released. Composed by Casey Edwards, the heavy metal track invokes a sense of desperation and features a dynamic melody and powerful lyrics.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is available to download now on the App Store and Google Play. To hear all the latest DMC: Peak of Combat news, including new character additions, check out the game's official website or follow Peak of Combat on Facebook, X (Twitter), Discord, or YouTube.