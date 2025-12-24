FAU-G: Domination gets massive overhaul update with new modes and other big additions

Dominating!

FAU-G: Domination has a major new update for the holidays

Check out third-person mode, the new RPG killstreak and spectator mode

Jump into modern military action from Dot9 Games, based on Indian culture and locations

The Indian market is one that's utterly engrossed by shooters. No doubt that's why PUBG: Mobile fought so hard to remain in place. But it's homegrown releases that're now taking centre stage, including the popular modern military shooter FAU-G: Domination. And now there's a major new update hitting just in time for the holidays!

FAU-G: Domination translates the modern military shooting trend to an Indian setting, with maps and characters inspired by the country. And this latest update focuses on another area of fascination for Indian players in the form of spectator mode for budding esports vets looking to brush up on their performance.

Third-person perspective, meanwhile, is sure to switch up the format for players. Offering a better view of both your character and the battlefield, whether it proves to be help or hindrance will depend on how well you manage to gel with it, I'd bet.

Dominant

While FAU-G: Domination has not yet become a crossover hit outside of India, Dot9 Games appears to be chugging along quite respectably. This and Indus were two releases I had my eye on, and it's good to see that they've maintained their run of new content and updates.

As for what else is being added, the new RPG Killstreak is sure to be exciting for longtime fans of the iconic weapon. And almost guaranteed to be a pain in the backside for your enemies if you manage to grab it. Suffice it to say, there'll be plenty of excitement for the holidays.

But FAU-G: Domination is hardly the biggest name on mobile when it comes to run 'n gun action. So if you want to see for yourself what options there are out there, be sure to check in on our list of the best shooters for iOS to see what options we've picked out!