Delta Force seeks to entice players with attractive freebies to celebrate the Lunar New Year

Red envelope time

Delta Force is set to introduce new goodies for the Lunar New Year

Log in now to claim everything from free currency to skins and more

Also, check in on a new themed operations mode and claim the new Skybound Stallion tank skin

With the year now firmly underway, and Valentine's behind us, it's time for one last early celebration. As the Lunar New Year draws in, many top games are unleashing exciting new events to celebrate the Spring Festival. Not least being the tactical shooter Delta Force, which is seeking to draw players in with a wealth of free rewards.

Until February 22nd, you'll be able to jump in and claim free Delta Tickets, while until March 26th, you'll be able to make use of Strike tokens claimed via in-game challenges to roll for a free legendary weapon bundle. So far, so normal, but don't fret because it isn't just additional goodies like this being added.

You'll also be able to jump into a new event-exclusive mode with Fireworks Ratty for Operations and the new GTQ-35 Tank - Skybound Stallion to claim by playing through Warfare mode. And a festival-themed minigame that sees you helping out Vyron in running his diner will also net you plenty of other goodies, including legendary skins.

Red Notice

Yes, it can be tough to dissect all the great rewards coming in events such as this. And while it's a shame that we don't see more themed content as we do around holidays such as Halloween or Christmas, it's still a strangely apt way to expose more people to a cultural institution.

The reward aspect certainly fits, what with red being a symbolic colour of wealth, and it means all these goodies do have some cultural significance. So be sure to log into Delta Force before March 5th, when most of these rewards wrap up, and check in on our Delta Force tier list for some help in understanding all the intricacies of this tactical shooter.

And if you're looking for other great fun to be had in the world of mobile, then be sure to dig into our other list of the best free-to-play games on iOS and Android that we're curating for 2026!