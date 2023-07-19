Defense Derby, Krafton's upcoming tower defence, is finally releasing next month

RisingWings - a subsidiary of Krafton Inc. – has finally announced a release date for its highly-anticipated title, Defense Derby, and it’s sooner than you think. The strategic tower defence game was announced for mobile last year and will finally release in a couple of weeks. Pre-registrations continue to remain open on the App Store, Google Play, and the Galaxy Store.

Defense Derby aims to shake up the tower defence genre with some new elements as players engage in action-packed 4-player PvP battles that can only be won by those possessing the smartest wits. Every match begins with a scouting stage, where players must recruit units and form their squads by bidding against each other.

This is followed by a deployment phase, which sees players place the armies within their castles in order to harness special abilities that will help in fending off the monsters. Waves of enemies will keep attaching until only one castle remains, with that player being crowned the victor.

Where the game stands from others of the genre is the new Betting Royale feature. Defense Derby will implement a bidding system before the battle takes place. More information about this unique gameplay mechanic will be available at launch. In addition, the global release will also feature a new Quest Mode alongside improved Friendly Derby and spectator features.

Defense Derby is set to release on Android and iOS on August 3rd in over 190 countries and in nine languages. Pre-registrations remain open and those who sign up before launch stand to receive a Welcome Package containing a plethora of bonuses such as 20,000 Gold, a Rare Hero card, Rare Unit Card, and a Special Castle Skin. Pre-register for the game by clicking on your preferred link below.