Defense Derby is an upcoming tower defence game for mobile, now open for pre-registration

Last year, RisingWings - a subsidiary of Krafton Inc. - announced their latest project, Defense Derby, a tower defence game with strategic elements for mobile. The title has been in a pre-testing phase since last September, but we can assume a release is around the corner as pre-registrations have officially opened up for both Android and iOS.

In Defense Derby, players are transported into a world which runs on smart strategies, mind games, and strong synergistic effects. Four players hop into one match that spans multiple rounds. Their castles are being attacked by monsters, and players must scout for cards and build a deck that can protect them. The final player standing is declared the winner.

What sets this title apart is the unique scouting system, which persuades players to predict their opponent’s moves and take action accordingly. This allows for performing various cooperative effects that are activated when cards of the same faction are placed next to each other. This significantly boosts attack power, making it easier to defeat monsters.

The game is set to release later this year, with pre-registering users receiving a number of benefits at launch. For starters, everyone who signs up early stands to win a Welcome Package that consists of 20,000 Gold, a Rare Hero card, a Rare Unit card, and a Special Castle Skin. Defense Derby is in its final stages, so it shouldn’t be too long until it's available for everyone.

If you're interested in checking the game out, then pre-register for Defense Derby by clicking on your preferred link below. It is set to be free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and follow their Facebook page to stay updated about all the latest developments.