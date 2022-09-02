Defense Derby is an upcoming tower defence game from Krafton subsidiary RisingWings, now open for beta testing

RisingWings, a subsidiary of KRAFTON, Inc., has officially announced that Android players can now sign up for the global pre-testing phase of Defense Derby, the studio's tower defence game on mobile with strategic elements. Android users can download the game beginning September 15th on Google Play to give the game a go ahead of its official launch.

In Defense Derby, players can expect to engage in real-time strategic defence from September 15th to September 30th. The PvP title features four players in each round who will defend their castles against hordes of incoming foes. They can build their decks via an auction for cards, and whoever is the last one standing will be declared the winner.

“Defense Derby will offer immersive and intense gameplay by introducing strategic card combinations to create various synergy effects, and adding the auction system to make bold moves by predicting the opponent’s next step,” says Moon-chul Kang, Vice President of RisingWings. “Before the official launch, we ask for players’ participation and feedback during global pre-release testing.”

The game features a variety of race, attribute and placement strategies players can tinker around with. It also boasts robust single-player modes like Blitz and the Dungeons for those who prefer to go solo.

If you're keen on joining in on the fun, you can pre-register for Defense Derby on the official website. You can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page for more info, or have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals as well.

