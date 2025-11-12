Ingress, Niantic's AR spatial art experience, teams up with upcoming film The Running Man

Run rabbit, run

Ingress, Niantic's original AR creation, is teaming with upcoming film The Running Man

It'll see players seeking out an exclusive media drop diving into the world of the film

Players in Los Angeles meanwhile can experience their own in-game mission around the city

Niantic has had a few efforts in the AR space over the years. Of course, everyone knows Monster Hunter Now, Pokémon Go and maybe even Peridot. But one that's slipped under the radar a little has been Ingress. Not that it's at all unsuccessful, if their upcoming collab with blockbuster film The Running Man is any evidence.

The Running Man is an adaptation of the Stephen King story, which describes a near-future setting of mass unemployment and inequality (that's sci-fi?). In it, a game show called The Running Man offers a huge payout, but sees the contestants hunted across the country by a ruthless band of assassins for the enjoyment of the viewers.

Unsurprisingly, the new version by Edgar Wright prominently features smartphones (people who betray the contestant so they can receive a prize of their own). So it makes sense that it's coming to Ingress for an exclusive new experience, but those of you wanting to hunt down Glen Powell for yourself will have to settle for something a bit less bloodthirsty.

Now just plain zero

The collaboration will see a special 'media drop' available to players globally. You'll need to seek it out around your local area, but it'll offer an intriguing look into the plot of The Running Man and its world, as well as an excuse to get out and stretch your legs.

Meanwhile, those in Los Angeles (hey, I was just there for Endfield!) will get their own real-world quest to go on. This city-wide mission will have you walking and experiencing a new story connected to The Running Man.

Ingress was one of Niantic's first major efforts in the world of AR, and it's celebrating its 13th anniversary this year. So if you've not given it a go already, then maybe it's time to see what all the fuss is about?