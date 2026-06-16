Delta Force to feature new collaboration with Rainbow Six Siege in latest season

Rainbow Six Siege is set to arrive as the newest collab in Delta Force

Details are still to come, but it appears we'll see appearances for select operators

The news comes amidst fresh details of Delta Force's latest and largest season

The shooter space is dominated by a few big names: Call of Duty, Battlefield and the like. But increasingly we've seen mobile host a few more varied games, like Free Fire, PUBG, and today's subject, Delta Force, to name a few. And now, Delta Force is set to cross over with another hit from the world of shooters as a Rainbow Six Siege collaboration arrives!

At the moment, details are scarce regarding what this will actually include. The announcement came as part of a suite of details revealed for Delta Force's upcoming season. This included new maps for Operations and Warfare modes, as well as the newest Operator.

Siege mentality

However, we can glean a few details from the currently available press assets. For one, it appears as if there'll be exclusive appearances for Sineva, Nox and Stringer, letting them appear as the Rainbow Six characters Montagne, Vigil and Doc, respectively.

As for what else we can expect, the developers behind Delta Force have been quick to point to each series 'shared DNA' of tactical combat and gameplay. So I reckon we can expect a limited-time mode or some other sort of interesting addition to draw in fans of Rainbow Six.

This, alongside the addition of the new operator, N-Two, is sure to be of interest to players. But it does make you wonder how Ubisoft views Rainbow Six on mobile, particularly with recent layoffs affecting the studio handling its own mobile efforts. I guess we'll have to wait and see how this collaboration and future updates pan out.

In the meantime, if you're just jumping into Delta Force for the first time, you can always take a look at our Delta Force operator tier list to get yourself some top tips on who to play as!