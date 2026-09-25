Deckbane is a deckbuilding roguelike inspired by Balatro and Wildfrost, out now on iOS

Deckbane is a new roguelike deckbuilder that's just arrived on iOS

Soon to come to Android, it has you using 'gambler's magic' to topple tyrannical overlords

Build a crew of heroes and play hands of poker to empower them

Fittingly enough for Friday, we've got another interesting roguelike deckbuilder for you guys to check out. Inspired by the likes of Wildfrost and Balatro, Deckbane is a solo-developed roguelike deckbuilder that's available now on iOS, and apparently soon to come to Android.

Deckbane is a roguelike RPG that sees you building a team of adventurers in a world overtaken by gambling and excess. Using the so-called 'gambler's magic', you'll be taking on these tyrannical forces. Well, it's nothing if not self-aware, and as you might expect, you'll be making use of poker hands as a key mechanic to fuel your heroes' morale and activate their powerful abilities.

Bane of my existence

At its core, Deckbane combines classic turn-based RPG gameplay with the elements of Balatro and Wildfrost. That means you'll be exploring a wide world (although one mainly going from place to place) and meeting different NPCs as you slowly build up your party.

And for the asking price of $4.99, you're getting a pretty hefty game for your money. Deckbane boasts more than 30 heroes and over 50 pets for you to partner them with and empower them further, all alongside dozens of treasure cards which you can use to mix up your heroes' playstyles.

While Deckbane has had something of a mixed reception over on Steam, I wouldn't be surprised if it gets a bit of a better rap on mobile. It seems to me to be a competent, well put-together entry into the Balatro-like genre. And if you agree, you'll find it available now on iOS and hopefully arriving soon on Android!

But if you're looking for other great games to play on mobile, and don't know where to start, then we've got you covered. Check out our list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some choice picks!