Cyber Saber is an upcoming brawler that takes you on a slashing adventure against machines

HatCatGames is all set to debut this November with Cyber Saber, an arcade hack-and-slash where every tap could be your last. You play as HKKMR-U, a cyborg samurai carving through endless waves of mechanical foes in a neon world that feels half-retro, half-dream.

The setup’s simple enough- point, slash, survive. But it’s all about that sweet balance between precision and panic.

There’s a rhythm to how you fight in Cyber Saber. Tapping slices through enemies, holding deflects their shots, and once you’ve built enough momentum, Zen Mode lets you cut loose with devastating sword beams that clear the screen.

It’s that easy to learn, hard to master loop that makes arcade survival so dangerously replayable. You’re constantly chasing the next high score, the next close call, the next moment where everything just clicks.

Beyond the sword fighting, Cyber Saber completely embraces the pixel art charm. It’s got those chunky, nostalgic visuals that may feel a little out of place in today’s AAA-graphics-loving world, but that cyberpunk vibe of glowing steel, flickering skies, and mechanical demons inspired by Japanese folklore gives it a fresh edge.

There’s plenty to unlock too, including new blades, ships, and stages that shift the pace just enough to keep things interesting. A paid Pro version ditches ads, unlocks an exclusive sword, and offers early access to future updates, which is not a bad deal if you’re planning to spend hours chasing leaderboard glory.

Cyber Saber is the kind of pixel brawler I’d pick up for short, focused bursts of action. It releases on November 5th on Google Play, with both free and paid versions available at launch.

