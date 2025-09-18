DC: Dark Legion marks Batman Day with the Echoes of the Batcave event

Step into the Batcave

The Echoes of the Batcave goes live on September 18th

Three new activities take centre stage during this event

Batman, Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Damian Wayne are in the spotlight

Nanananana... Batman! FunPlus is marking Batman Day 2025 in style, bringing a fresh round of Bat-Family action to DC: Dark Legion with the limited-time Echoes of the Batcave event. The celebrations are set to go live on September 18th across iOS, Android, and PC.

DC: Dark Legion’s latest update takes you beneath Gotham and into the iconic Batcave, where Bruce Wayne’s legacy looms large and the rest of the Bat-Family uncovers hidden training relics. The event adds new activities, playful minigames, and themed rewards while shining the spotlight on characters who carry on Batman’s mission.

To pick the best heroes, be sure to check out our DC: Dark Legion tier list! At the heart of it is Drop Target Drills, a pinball-inspired minigame that sees Dick Grayson, Barbara Gordon, Tim Drake, and Damian Wayne sharpening their reflexes on a machine Bruce once installed as unconventional reaction training. You’ll be able to take part in this retro challenge, flipping your way to rewards and bonuses while joining the family’s training session.

The event also includes Shadows and Secrets, a social activity where you can gift Batarangs to others, strengthening bonds and earning progress-based rewards. Then there’s Clank! Surprise, which puts the Batscanner to work as you complete event tasks and unlock further rewards tied to exploration. And if you want even more freebies, we have a list of codes for DC: Dark Legion!

The Bat-Family has been steadily expanding in Dark Legion, with Nightwing joining the roster back in June. Echoes of the Batcave takes that forward, giving you more reason to engage with the Gotham side of DC’s sprawling universe. And of course, the celebration around Batman Day itself brings the game closer to the legacy of one of DC’s most enduring heroes.

Download DC: Dark Legion now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information.