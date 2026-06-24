Townsfolk is giving you a sneak peek at Dawnfolk through its crossover featuring Lueur

Just a wandering flame

TownsFolk adds a crossover event with Dawnfolk

Introduces Lueur and six story-driven puzzles

Update also brings Cloud Saves and gameplay tweaks

Crossovers usually mean two worlds colliding in the most dramatic way possible. TownsFolk and Dawnfolk have taken a slightly different approach: a wandering flame guide shows up on the frontier, there are some puzzles about it, and the two games subtly acknowledge each other's existence.

Lueur, the flame guide from Dawnfolk, is stepping into the world of TownsFolk with six new narrative-driven puzzles. Follow their trail across the frontier, and you get a small connecting story, more about exploration and discovery than anything dramatic. Which, given what TownsFolk is, feels about right.

If TownsFolk is new to you, it's a roguelite colony builder where you're balancing food, gold, faith, and production across short runs, clearing fog, dealing with disasters, and trying to keep the King from losing patience. Full arc in under an hour. It is something you either find very satisfying or wonder why it ended so quickly, and there's not much middle ground.

The update brings a few things beyond the crossover itself. Android gets Cloud Saves, which has been a long time coming. Parliament policies have been adjusted, deforestation mechanics tweaked, and the usual batch of quality-of-life fixes rolled through.

Dawnfolk itself is still heading to mobile, and pre-registration is open now on the App Store and Google Play. If meeting Lueur here has you curious, the crossover gives you a reasonable sense of what you are in for: an indie project built around minimalist city-building in a world being slowly consumed by darkness. One small flame, a lot of shadow, and apparently a frontier detour somewhere along the way.

TownsFolk is free to start, with a one-time purchase of $9.99 unlocking the full campaign.

If this is your sort of thing, why not take a peek at our list of the best strategy games on Android?