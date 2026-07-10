EA College Football Mobile 27 brings America's game to mobile for the first time

EA College Football Mobile 27 brings the hit series to smartphones for the first time

Play through exciting matches, relive old rivalries and iconic matchups

Build your own lineup as one of the famous footballing colleges of America

For most of us, the name EA will be synonymous with their FC series of football games, and before that, their partnership with FIFA. But in America, it's their spin on the classic sport of American Football that they're most well-known. And now the series is set to debut on mobile with EA College Football Mobile 27.

Wait, 'college football'? Yes, believe it or not, that is a very popular league over in the good ol' U.S.A. But don't let that make you think these are amateurs, as college football still offers a high standard of play, as well as its own traditions and rivalries.

Touchdown!

EA College Football Mobile 27 looks to recreate all the most beloved aspects of the franchise on smartphones. Whether that's leading an existing team to the national championships or creating your own custom lineup of iconic up-and-coming players in the college football scene.

You'll even be able to relive the real world of American college football, with live events reflecting the ongoing season and replay famous matchups to see if you could have done it better. Sure, it's unlikely to sway dedicated soccer fans, but if you've ever enjoyed the shoulder-checking, tackling action of the NFL, then this is for you.

More than that it also indicates EA are really leaning into mobile as a major market now. The launch of EA Sports FC Mobile was their first major step in translating their biggest names to mobile, and College Football Mobile could be their next major hit if it capitalises on the same audience.

But, there're plenty of options out there if College Football Mobile is a bit too complicated for you. Check out our list of the best sports games on Android for some of our specific picks, ranging from intricate simulations to fast-paced arcade action!