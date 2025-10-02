Dash & Clash: Tiny Heroes is an idle RPG adventure now in soft launch on iOS

Collect heroes and fight

Currently in soft launch in the US, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Israel, and Poland

Build a roster of over 100 heroes and earn thousands of summons for more

Combat is cinematic with idle progression for when you're away

Dash & Clash: Tiny Heroes, a new idle RPG adventure, has officially soft launched for iOS in the US, Belarus, Brazil, Cyprus, Israel, and Poland. The release gives you an early look at its mix of idle mechanics, gacha systems, and anime-inspired combat before a wider rollout.

In Dash & Clash, you build a roster of over 100 heroes, each with their own style and personality. The lineup ranges from quirky characters like Fluffy Knight, a pint-sized but sturdy defender, to Shadow Cat, a stealthy assassin with surprising charm. Collecting and upgrading heroes is central to the experience, with progression driven by both active play and idle growth.

Summons are plentiful, with thousands of free pulls promised to help expand your roster quickly. The gacha system also plays into this, offering weapons, items, and new allies wrapped in flashy animations that highlight the anime aesthetic. The RPG leans heavily into the reward loop if that’s something you're interested in.

Furthermore, idle progression means your squad keeps training and collecting resources even while you’re away. When you log back in, you can push forward through its 1,000+ stages, take on daily dungeons, join guild wars, or dive into seasonal events. You’ll always have something to tackle, whether you’re in for a quick check-in or a longer session.

Combat also features cinematic flair, with combo attacks, critical hits, and victory animations that lean into its anime RPG style. That is paired alongside a polished UI and sharp skill effects, perfecting the entire experience.

If that sounds like something up your alley, download Dash&Clash: Tiny Heroes now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official Facebook page for more information.

Looking for something else? Here’s a list of the top RPGs to play on iOS right now!