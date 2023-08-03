Darkness Saga, a brand new mobile MMO, opens pre-registration for Android

A new action RPG entitled Darkness Saga has not only been announced but has also opened pre-registrations for Android as well. This new adventure will take you into a fantastical world full of magical opponents and beasts and allow you to perform flashy, action-packed combat that is sure to wow anyone who is a fan of more engaged combat systems.

Darkness Saga is hoping to take on the likes of the many, many other mobile MMOs such as Dragon Raja or even Black Desert, utilizing a darker and edgier aesthetic to make itself stand out. Aside from the darker world, there’s plenty here that fans of the genre will recognize, ranging from epic dragon battles to a vast open world full of different challenges.

The content within Darkness Saga also covers the majority of your MMO bases, ranging from things like massive world bosses to tackle with your friends to tackling story content and delving into the plot side of the game, even all the way to intense PvP action that will allow players to engage in cross-server battles!

On top of all the classic MMO content you can always expect, there’s also a fairly in-depth character creation system that rivals even the likes of the previously mentioned Black Desert Online. You can edit nearly every part of your avatar, allowing for extensive creation that will let you display your dream fantasy character as best as you can imagine!

Currently, there are also quite a few pre-registration rewards that you will receive upon launch too, such as valuable currency and special items that will make your start into the dark world of Darkness Saga as excellent as it can be. So don’t waste any time! Pre-register for the game at the link below! Unfortunately, there's no word on an iOS release just yet, but hopefully, we'll see an update on that within time.