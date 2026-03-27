Darklord: Vampire Survival launches its isometric survival RPG with roguelike progression

Is that Alucard? No?

Deep bloodline evolution system

Cool soulpets and loyal blood servants

Dracula's last drop of blood lives on in you

Well, it was teased three weeks ago, but now we're here - Darklord: Vampire Survival has officially launched on iOS and Android, offering another vampire-themed adventure for you to sink your fangs into.

The survival RPG offers plenty of action-packed combat and even roguelike progression, it seems, but I suppose if you're a fan of this dark era, the aesthetics alone should be enough to appeal to you.

It's also got that extra oomph in that you actually possess Dracula's last drop of blood within you, so yes, you're pretty awesome, and yes, you're pretty much allergic to the sun. The pros outweigh the cons though, right? Right?

In any case, it does look pretty interesting in my opinion, especially since it's got that isometric view that I feel works really well with this kind of genre. You can also craft weapons and buff up your gear, as well as build your own sanctuary as you gather resources while progressing.

What I find intriguing as well is the bloodline evolution system that's at play here - it effectively lets you absorb traits from a variety of different races, which means there's plenty of experimentation available across 200 builds.

Plus, there are apparently soulpets you can collect as well as blood servants who will follow you to the death, so I suppose if the content is good, I can forgive the protagonist for looking like Alucard.

Now, if you're also eager to give this one a go, Darklord: Vampire Survival is available on the App Store and on Google Play. It's free-to-play with in-app purchases. CoreGames is also responsible for Dusk of Dragons, by the way, but just in case you're on the lookout for something a tad similar, why not have a look at our list of the best survival games on Android to get your fill?