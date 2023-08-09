Darkfire Heroes tier list of the top Heroes

He's a pretty good healer, despite only landing in B tier. His viability comes from the AoE heals caused by his potions, but he also has a chance to stun enemies once he drops below 50% HP.

Dyane is a good all-around damage dealer with a decent melee attack and HP.

This tank can also use healing, making him a decent option when you’re looking to round out your team. Can also stun enemies, making for easier crowd control and set up for AoE attacks.

His sticky shot attack can slow down enemies and do some high damage, but slowing down enemies becomes less of a requirement in later levels.

Korl blasts enemies in an area, dealing AoE damage.

Larenzo launches a chaining ability that will hit additional damage to 3 other targets.

She can buff her allies' Attack Damage and Attack Speed.

She has a chance to daze enemies.

Montez will inflict fire damage over time and deals extra damage to stunned opponents.

Makash is a great unit if you want someone that inflicts damage over time. He can poison enemies, which is a constant source of damage.

Somewhat of a one-trick pony, Marthe’s ability to heal is her strongest ability and not much else. She can single-target heal better than anyone, but without much variety, it’s hard to regard her as anything other than middling.

Like Dyane, she can offer a well-rounded approach to most combat situations. Her Rapier Throw power does a neat line of damage attack both forward and as it returns to her.

With exceptional health and armor, Raebert can heal the team and dish out damage, making him well-rounded. His automatic shield can be useful to protect him when his health drops below 10%.

Raem can charge forward, dealing damage to enemies in the way and knocking them back.

She can target a small area to daze enemies and knock them back a short distance.

Jargen is a summoner - he will open up a portal that'll spawn skeletons which will continue to fight in his place.

Elsi has a good crit strike and crit damage, and she can also trigger a free spinning AoE attack around herself once she kills an enemy.

She has high burst single target damage which can also apply Frozen status to her enemy, which is a great CC to have.

Does well with many skills that can assist with him auto-attacking and dishing out critical attacks. His area attack can also provide critical attacks to all enemies in a wider area.

A healer that can provide healing for the team and focuses on offering health to the hero with the lowest HP. He can also increase damage as he heals.

Offers major damage to single targets with his Backstab power.

Zao will launch a dragon that deals damage to enemies on its way and explodes once it reaches the backline.

Raol’s poison attack Toxic Bottle is quite useful against large groups of enemies and is easily one of the greatest AoE damage dealers.

Asachi is the first hero that you'll unlock, but she won't be there to stay - trust me.