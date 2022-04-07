DarkBind, an upcoming MMORPG from NetEase Games, launches its Closed Beta Test today

NetEase Games has announced the first Closed Beta Test for DarkBind, its upcoming action MMORPG on mobile. The CBT will roll out in Japan and in North America on April 7th, giving lucky Android players first dibs on the game's dark and magical world.

In DarkBind, players can expect to engage in a deep and exciting combat system with customisable skill sets players can tinker around with to suit their playstyles best. Every level features distinct settings, high-quality graphics, challenging bosses (where you'll have to strategise and learn their moves to beat them in combat) and competitive PvP modes.

The breathtaking visuals themselves make each fight on the battlefield more exhilarating. In particular, there are various maps that have unique level settings and themes, letting players explore varied environments and fight different foes as the narrative unfolds.

As for the Closed Beta Test, players will take on the role of The Returned One and be able to sign up via the Google Play Store across America, Canada and Japan on Android. If you're part of the fortunate few who can take part in the CBT, you can provide your feedback on the upcoming title via the official Discord channel. The game is still currently under development, however, with no official word yet as to the launch date across the globe.

For now, you can also join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded CBT teaser above to get a feel of the game's world, realistic graphics and epic narrative.

