Paranoize launches its fully voiced cinematic comic, with creature-collecting elements thrown in

Man-eating cutesies galore

Stellar voice cast brings the comics to life

Cute creatures to collect

Incredibly intriguing premise

At first glance, I initially thought Paranoize might be similar to Gnosia, mainly because the App Store subtitle has "Who's the cannibal among us?" as its description. A closer inspection clearly shows it's entirely different, and as Iwan first noted when he talked about it in January, it's mainly because it's got a creature-collecting element to it that honestly feels welcome.

Now that it's officially out on iOS and Android, I'm curious to see how it blends that kind of content with its fully voiced cinematic comic, because the story really does look interesting. For one thing, there are man-eating monsters preying on humanity from the shadows. For another, said man-eating monsters want to join your team.

And yes, it seems like they're actually really…cute? Based on the screenshots available online, they range from plump penguins to furry felines, all in a shape that reminds me very much of Squishmallows. I mean, sure, they want to eat you, but they're incredibly adorable, so maybe it's okay to have them on your team instead.

Apart from that, what Paranoize seems to take great pride in is its stellar cast of voice actors for both the English and Japanese versions. You're also encouraged to use headphones while playing, probably because you can elevate the narrative to great heights when the sound is right.

If you're eager to give this one a go too, you can download Paranoize on the App Store and on Google Play as free-to-play with in-app purchases.

I'd certainly be curious based on the incredible lack of information on the store description alone - all we really have to go on is that a mysterious object crashed into the mountains of Japan eleven years ago, and now there's a blind swordsman "driven by a voice only he can hear." If that's not enough to get you intrigued too, I don't know what is.