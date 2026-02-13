Menu
News

Divine Edge is a duo-switching idle RPG now available on mobile

Dynamic duo

Divine Edge is a duo-switching idle RPG now available on mobile
By Iwan Morris
|
iOS + Android
| Divine Edge
  • Divine Edge is a new idle RPG just released on iOS and Android
  • It features a dynamic duo of the magic and melee-focused Maiden and Dark Lord
  • You'll be faced with different growth paths and recruit your party of heroes to face monsters

As we head into the weekend, it's about time that we wrap up some of the things that have just released, and other such news not yet covered. And on my desk now is the launch of Divine Edge, a new idle RPG that's now available on iOS and Android.

"Yawn, yet another idle RPG?", I might hear you say. Well, yes. And on the surface, Divine Edge is as bog-standard as things get. Your character dives into a fantasy world and continuously travels across a 2D plane, duking it out with enemies along the way and occasionally running into a powerful boss monster.

While claiming Unreal Engine-powered graphics, it's not too heavy on the visual front. So what exactly does Divine Edge do to stand out from the pack? Well, for one thing, you're getting two heroes for the price of one with the pairing of the Maiden and the Demon Lord!

A picture of an elf girl over gameplay, she is wearing green and wielding a bow, the tagline is 'together with mates met by destiny'

Double demon

The core concept of Divine Edge is being able to switch between these two (weirdly, not the first time this has been done). Although admittedly they're not altogether upfront about how they differ, but from what I gather, while the Maiden is based more on classic magical combat, the Demon Lord kicks ass in more traditional physical fashion.

Beyond that, you have your usual growth paths with different upgrades to take, and a party of different heroes to join your duo on their adventure. Divine Edge may not be the most stunningly original idle RPG out there, but it looks fairly decent if you're looking for something new to try this weekend.

In the meantime, though, there are other interesting new launches that've come out over the last seven days for you to try. Just dig into our regular feature of the five new mobile games to try this week for our picks!

Divine Edge icon
Download now!
Divine Edge
Get it on Google Play

Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
LinkedIn
Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.