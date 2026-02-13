Divine Edge is a duo-switching idle RPG now available on mobile

Dynamic duo

Divine Edge is a new idle RPG just released on iOS and Android

It features a dynamic duo of the magic and melee-focused Maiden and Dark Lord

You'll be faced with different growth paths and recruit your party of heroes to face monsters

As we head into the weekend, it's about time that we wrap up some of the things that have just released, and other such news not yet covered. And on my desk now is the launch of Divine Edge, a new idle RPG that's now available on iOS and Android.

"Yawn, yet another idle RPG?", I might hear you say. Well, yes. And on the surface, Divine Edge is as bog-standard as things get. Your character dives into a fantasy world and continuously travels across a 2D plane, duking it out with enemies along the way and occasionally running into a powerful boss monster.

While claiming Unreal Engine-powered graphics, it's not too heavy on the visual front. So what exactly does Divine Edge do to stand out from the pack? Well, for one thing, you're getting two heroes for the price of one with the pairing of the Maiden and the Demon Lord!

Double demon

The core concept of Divine Edge is being able to switch between these two (weirdly, not the first time this has been done ). Although admittedly they're not altogether upfront about how they differ, but from what I gather, while the Maiden is based more on classic magical combat, the Demon Lord kicks ass in more traditional physical fashion.

Beyond that, you have your usual growth paths with different upgrades to take, and a party of different heroes to join your duo on their adventure. Divine Edge may not be the most stunningly original idle RPG out there, but it looks fairly decent if you're looking for something new to try this weekend.

