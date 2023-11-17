Dark and Darker's mobile version gets a full gameplay demo reveal ahead of its release next year

After having been revealed a few months back in August, the popular PC dark fantasy battle royale Dark and Darker’s mobile port has been fully shown off in all its glory at the South Korean gaming event G-STAR. This new demo shows what exactly gamers can expect from the mobile port, and it looks pretty darn similar to its PC counterpart.

Dark and Darker, for the uninformed, is a recently released battle royale meets extraction shooter combo that has been quite a hit amongst fans of both genres lately. You’ll choose from one of five classes, then drop yourself into a grimdark dungeon full of enemies of both the PvP and PvE variety.

From there, you’ll battle your way to the centre of the dungeon where you must then escape as it is slowly engulfed in a poisonous cloud that will do more and more damage as time progresses and the circle grows. Beyond just surviving, your other goal is to collect loot from your enemies and level up your character, which will allow you to do even better on your next run, and the loop repeats itself.

While this combination of genres is interesting, it’s not exactly a super fresh take given just how saturated both genres have become. What makes Dark and Darker potentially more enticing than the large amount of battle royale games out there is the setting of medieval high fantasy as opposed to the typical futuristic or modern gun-wielding combat more often seen. There are no snipers and shotguns here, only swords and sorcery.

We don’t have a set, solid release date for Dark and Darker Mobile just yet, but we do know that we’ll be able to play it on our mobile devices sometime in 2024. Until then, you can get ahead of the game by checking out the PC version on the official website.