Upcoming

Dark and Darker is getting a mobile port courtesy of PUBG's Krafton

Dark and Darker is getting a mobile port courtesy of PUBG's Krafton
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
| Dark and Darker

Krafton, Inc. has announced that it will be developing a mobile port of Dark and Darker, the popular first-person dungeon escape game. The mobile adaptation should reflect the company's porting prowess with optimising gaming IPs for on-the-go gamers, and will let players experience the game's epic medieval dungeons in a whole new way.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Dark and Darker offers a thrilling dungeon exploration experience where you'll need to gather loot and gear to boost your survivability against monsters and players alike. With Krafton's exclusive global rights, you can expect the same kind of quality from its experience with PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE.

“We’ve been watching DARK AND DARKER’s potential and distinct creativity with great interest,” says Rafael Lim, Senior Head of Publishing at KRAFTON. “From the genre to the setting of the overall IP, DARK AND DARKER tapped into something compelling with its existing PC release. Here at KRAFTON, we can’t wait to share these exciting dungeon runs with a whole new community of fans on mobile.”

yt
Subscribe to Pocket Gamer on

If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're looking for more games you can fit right into your pocket, why not take a look at our list of the best console and PC conversions for Android?

For now, there's no official release date or window just yet, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by giving the PvPvE adventure a go on the official website. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Dark and Darker's vibes.

Dark and Darker icon
Download now!
Dark and Darker
Download on the App Store

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
Twitter Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living, reads comics for inspiration, and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult fantasy novel, Of Myths And Men, has been published by Penguin Random House SEA and is her love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, aliens, and epic quests to save the world. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.