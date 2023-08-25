Dark and Darker is getting a mobile port courtesy of PUBG's Krafton

Krafton, Inc. has announced that it will be developing a mobile port of Dark and Darker, the popular first-person dungeon escape game. The mobile adaptation should reflect the company's porting prowess with optimising gaming IPs for on-the-go gamers, and will let players experience the game's epic medieval dungeons in a whole new way.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Dark and Darker offers a thrilling dungeon exploration experience where you'll need to gather loot and gear to boost your survivability against monsters and players alike. With Krafton's exclusive global rights, you can expect the same kind of quality from its experience with PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and PUBG MOBILE.

“We’ve been watching DARK AND DARKER’s potential and distinct creativity with great interest,” says Rafael Lim, Senior Head of Publishing at KRAFTON. “From the genre to the setting of the overall IP, DARK AND DARKER tapped into something compelling with its existing PC release. Here at KRAFTON, we can’t wait to share these exciting dungeon runs with a whole new community of fans on mobile.”

For now, there's no official release date or window just yet, but if you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by giving the PvPvE adventure a go on the official website. You can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of Dark and Darker's vibes.