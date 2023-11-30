Dark and Darker guide - seven tips to bring light to the dark world

We will start the Dark and Darker guide with the basics, naturally. So, what’s the objective of the game? Simple: move through the dungeon avoiding or eliminating traps, monsters and other players before finding an exit portal and teleporting back to the tavern. To do so, you’ll need to keep your eyes and ears open, as well as pick out a route through the labyrinthine depths, all while keeping an eye on your map and the slowly shrinking circle confining you in.

Each Dark and Darker class you pick will have different strengths and vulnerabilities - never underestimate how deadly an arrow or a sword can be. But don’t just focus on running away from every fight, because there’s also valuable loot to be had - and escaping with that is a lot more valuable than just getting out alive.

You’ll want to familiarise yourself with the controls first; fortunately, you’ll have a chance to run around and practice in the tavern and other areas. Keep a careful eye on where your sword or weapon swings, because the hit-detection in Dark and Darker is surprisingly advanced. Get used to jumping and running, but don’t rely on it, because leaping into a trap is a pretty ignoble way to go.

Finally, pick a team or go solo. We recommend trying out a solo run your first few times, as that’ll let you get to grips with the dungeon and ideally not drag down another time while you’re getting used to things. Don’t expect to win your first go around, as part of the learning experience is playing Dark and Darker yourself and learning all the intricacies of the systems you’re presented with. Get ready to delve and be ready to die at least a few times first.

This tip mainly encourages you to get to grips with the basics. Movement takes a lot from hardcore mil-sim games like Arma, so if you’re used to smoothness and a degree of forgiveness like in other first-person games, this can come as quite a shock.