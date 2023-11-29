Dark and Darker gold guide - Where to earn the cha-ching

With Dark and Darker set to arrive for mobile in 2024, this hotly anticipated extraction hack-n-slash looks set to take the mobile world by storm. It challenges players to explore and escape a fantasy dungeon, while dealing with both monsters and other adventurers willing to kill or be killed or a slice of the loot in these ancient ruins.

Dark and Darker’s grim fantasy aesthetics, roleplaying game-inspired classes and stats, as well as its PVP/PVE format have already gained it a dedicated following. But, with the game hopefully coming soon in 2024, new players may be confused by some aspects of Dark and Darker.

Fortunately, we’ve already started breaking down the game, with a recent article covering all the classes you can find in Dark and Darker. But now we’re going to get into something every player wants to know about: currencies.

How do currencies work in Dark and Darker?

At present, Dark and Darker is a premium-priced game with only one type of premium currency. Although it’s not yet clear what format the game will take when it releases, we’d hazard a guess as to freemium, either with more currencies added or bonuses for players who pay for the premium PC version to make up for the cheaper mobile release.

The main purpose of currencies (outside of Shards) is to purchase new gear. Given the rarity of good gear in the dungeon and the potential to lose it, building up a good piggy bank of funds in order to equip yourself for a run is always advisable. Saving good gear for a rainy day is all well and good, but it’s much better to take the risk with a better chance of survival, so having some insurance helps mitigate any concern.

Regardless, take this guide with the expectation that things may change for the game’s full mobile release. But here’s what currencies there are and how to get them in Dark and Darker.