What's the best class in Dark and Darker?

It's a bit debatable what the best class in the game is, so we have decided to explain each class and pick the ones that are easier for new players to grasp.

Well, it’s official, Ironmace’s Dark and Darker is set to make the jump to mobile sometime in 2024. The hardcore extraction shooter (or should that be extraction hack-n-slash?) made waves with its beta on Steam before being embroiled in a legal battle when publisher Nexon accused the developers of infringing on their intellectual property.

However, as announced back in August, that hasn’t stopped equally massive publisher Krafton from taking on the licence to bring Ironmace’s hotly-anticipated game to mobile. A short gameplay demo revealed earlier this month also confirmed some features of the title, such as a third-person perspective and a familiar roster of classes.

But what’s this? Classes? Stats? Magic? This isn’t exactly like every other modern military extraction shooter, so if you’re confused, here’s a breakdown of the classes in Dark & Darker and what they mean for your dungeoneering efforts…

What is Dark & Darker?

Dark and Darker is a dungeon-crawling extraction shooter that tasks a group of up to three players to work their way through a fantasy dungeon, fighting enemies and looting treasure as they go. But it’s not just you and the monsters, as other teams of players are also there and willing to kill for their share of the gold and treasure.

As you fight, and hopefully win, you’ll extract via portals back to the main base of the tavern. From there you can equip stronger weapons and other items, building your motley three-man crew into a dungeoneering force to be reckoned with. But be careful, because one wrong step and you lose it all because dying in the dungeon means everything you took with you is now forfeit.

But, without further ado let's get into the classes of Dark and Darker and what it offers.

