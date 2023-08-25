DERE Vengeance is an eerie platformer with intentional glitches, now open for pre-orders on iOS and Android

AppSir Games has announced the upcoming launch of DERE Vengeance, the studio's spine-tingling horror platformer on iOS and Android. The game is now open for pre-orders ahead of its launch on September 19th, and aims to break the fourth wall as a direct sequel to DERE EVIL EXE.

In DERE Vengeance, you can look forward to having a bit of an existential crisis as the game offers a meta experience via intentional glitches. The narrative itself is as much of a mystery, and as you progress through the story, you'll encounter eerier and eerier elements as the game corrupts the further you go.

While it's meant to be a horror game, it doesn't rely on typical elements you'd expect from generic thrillers. Instead, the chills that will run down your spine will hail from something a bit more technological in nature, as you'll be dealing with digital entities across the creepily "broken" game.

Perhaps what makes the game even more surreal is that it's all presented in retro pixel art, adding to that overall unsettling vibe as you meet eccentric characters and odd creatures along the way.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the game for yourself, you can do so by pre-ordering DERE Vengeance on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases to remove ads. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.