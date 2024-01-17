911 Police Response: Cop Sim lets you solve scenarios with a full 360-view gyroscope, out now on Android

Caltain VR Ltd has announced the official launch of 911 Police Response: Cop Sim, letting players on Android take part in a VR experience as adapted from the original version on Meta App Lab and Steam VR. An iOS release will also soon follow.

In 911 Police Response: Cop Sim, you'll step into the shoes of a newbie police officer as you try to solve a variety of scenarios that come with all the challenges of being a rookie on the force. You'll need to aim for retirement across 30 years or levels, where you can unlock a variety of weapons as you progress throughout your career.

There are 3 lockers for you to unlock, as well as a "full 360-view gyroscope" to add to the overall immersion. You can tinker around with different tools in your arsenal from pistols to pepper sprays. Plus, you'll also have to know how to deal with your partner, who might just react to a situation in a completely unpredictable manner.

The mobile release offers an option to add a realism mode, as well as an in-app purchase that removes ads. If that sounds like it's right up your alley and you're eager for more games that simulate some aspect of real life on your mobile device, why not take a look at our list of the best simulation games on Android to get your fill?

If you're keen on giving the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading 911 Police Response: Cop Sim on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.