Ginst is a vibrant music game where you can import your own MIDI tracks, compete with your friends and more

In case you missed it, Gravity Games Ltd. has launched an update for Ginst, the studio's vibrant music game on iOS and Android. Now with improved gameplay, smoother transitions and plenty of other quality-of-life enhancements, the colourful title lets you craft your own musical masterpiece in an arcade-esque game.

In Ginst, you get to play your own music as opposed to just tapping away to follow certain beats. The game boasts an intuitive user interface where you can master the basics of music while having fun at the same time. In essence, the game lets you use your mobile device as a musical tool, and you can tinker around with a wide variety of genres across custom levels.

You can also duke it out with your online buds to see which musical maestro has what it takes to win, or you can see what it's like to play in a band in local multiplayer. Themes include EDM, Rock, and Classic among others. Plus, there are different game modes to choose from depending on your mood.

For instance, the Arcade mode lets you practice songs to unlock other modes. Quick Play, on the other hand, lets you play music in Lead, Bass, or Percussive with varying difficulty levels. You can also just import your own MIDI songs and freestyle your way through the Free Play mode.

If you're keen on experiencing the update yourself, you can do so by downloading Ginst on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.