Eversoul welcomes new Soul Tasha, additions to Depth Gate (Beast) and more in latest update

Eversoul adds the new Soul Tasha to the game

The Depth Gate (Beast) Stage 25 has been added

Rewards await players for clearing these stages

In case you missed it, Kakao Games has added a new update to Eversoul that welcomes the new Soul Tasha to the fray, letting players get their hands on this Beast-type Ranger class character. Until February 22nd, you can get a higher chance to nab the new Soul from the summons pool, and you can then hire and use Tasha in the Practice Room.

Tasha's Ultimate, dubbed "You can't take your eyes off on me!", allows her to throw a chakram to the nearest foe and damage them based on ATK. This also effectively stuns the target. On the other hand, her Passive lets you unleash her next queued action without a cooldown.

In the latest update to Eversoul, you can look forward to higher levels for ESS bosses as well (increased to 500). Additionally, the Depth Gate (Beast) Stage 25 has been added, where you'll need to form two party formations to enter. Cool in-game goodies are up for grabs for clearing these stages, with Artifact Stone of Instinct x 5 + Everstone(Free) x 250 available after clearing stage 25.

You can check out all the nitty-gritty of the update over on the official patch notes, and if you'd like to score more freebies, why not take a look at our list of Eversoul redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Eversoul on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.