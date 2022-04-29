Dadish 3, a sequel to the quirky pun-filled platformer, is heading for iOS and Android this June

Today, Indie developer Thomas K Young has announced the third instalment in the Dadish series. It's appropriately titled Dadish 3 and will be heading for iOS and Android on June 15th alongside console and PC. The series has proven popular, enjoying over three million downloads across all platforms.

In Dadish 3, our radish father needs to save his children yet again. They've boarded a bus for a suspicious field trip, and the titular Dadish needs to rescue them before the worst happens. His journey will see the lows of trawling through a stinking sewer to the potential highs of riding on a dolphin's back. He will also reunite with his ex-wife, a tomato named Momato, because of course she is. I feel like we should have known that all along.

Aside from confronting his past relationships and riding sea creatures, Dadish will also need to face various sentient food that wants to kill him. They include ice creams, cupcake snakes, and grumpy bread among others. There are also five bosses to defeat, including a giant hot dog and floating candy floss. You can check them out in the trailer above.

It boasts the same colourful aesthetic found in previous games alongside its main charm, its irreverent humour. In the previous instalments, Dadish's offspring often spouted silly lines after being rescued, which always provides a real treat after dodging enemies and sporadically placed floating saws.

Dadish 3 will release on the App Store and Google Play on June 15th. It's also set to release for Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. While you wait, you can always check out the original and Dadish 2, both are free-to-play with a single in-app purchase that removes adverts.