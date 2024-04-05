Cypher 007 for Apple Arcade gets The Spy Who Loved Me inspired update

It adds five new missions and more

Cypher 007 is getting another major update inspired by The Spy Who Loved Me

It features missions taking place on the underwater lair of Karl Stromberg, Atlantis

Additionally, there's three new outfits and more to enjoy

James Bond-themed action-adventure game Cypher 007 is getting another major update. Available exclusively via Apple Arcade, Cypher 007 challenges you to step into the shoes of the world's most famous super-spy, playing through missions inspired by the classic film series in all its iterations. This latest update takes its inspiration from The Spy Who Loved Me and further builds out the already content-rich game.

This newest update takes you aboard the infamous floating lair of criminal mastermind Karl Stromberg; Atlantis. Planning to trigger a global thermonuclear war in order to establish his ideal undersea utopia in the aftermath, it's up to (naturally) James Bond to stop Stromberg in his tracks in five new missions. Naturally, the update doesn't just add new missions, but three new looks for the famously sartorial spy; an outfit inspired by the Casino Royale opening, the Italian suit from No Time to Die and the three-piece glen plaid suit from Goldfinger.

Cypher 007 is yet another great game currently confined to the Apple Arcade subscription service. This is great for subscribers, but not so much for those who want to experience what critics have called the best Bond game in years. Still, if or when it does make the jump to other mobile storefronts at least we'll hopefully have years of great updates to enjoy.

You can check out what else has been added in the most recent update for Cypher 007 before this one, with an additional challenge mode and other outfits. Or why not check out our weekly list of the top 5 new mobile games to try this week?

And if that's still not enough for you, we've got all the best games of the year in one place. Check out our list of the top games of 2024 (so far), featuring indie hits, major releases, hidden gems and more!