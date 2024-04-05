BBC to launch new game on Roblox called Wonder Chase

The game features Gary Lineker, The Doctor, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux and Hacker T Dog

The British Broadcasting Corporation is premiering their own Roblox experience

BBC Wonder Chase brings programming to kids in the major gaming platform

It'll feature a number of celebrities and presenters from across the spectrum in this new experience

The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), is launching their own exclusive experience on gaming platform Roblox. BBC Wonder Chase will feature a whole host of celebrity faces, including Gary Lineker, Zara McDermott, Louis Theroux, Hacker T Dog, and the Fifteenth Doctor. The experience is aimed to reach young people where they are and "bring the BBC to them."

Starting in Wonder Central, you'll be able to explore, respectively: Total Sport, inspired by the huge number of sporting shows on the BBC featuring activities, obstacle courses and more, Deep Space Zone featuring Doctor Who, Tiny Planet for interactive nature education and Festival Park for a celebration of art, music and culture.

BBC Wonder Chase looks set to be jam-packed with iconic presenters and content from the world-famous broadcaster. It's certainly a step up from the days of BBC Bitesize and flash games that some readers of a certain age will remember. But it's fair to say that the BBC are at least trying to hop onto new technology that lets them connect with a younger audience increasingly drifting away from traditional television.

Director of Children's and Education Programming Patricia Hidalgo commented: "As the children’s media landscape is constantly evolving, we want to meet kids wherever they are. We know Roblox is hugely popular with children and we’re giving them the chance to interact and play with their favourite CBBC shows and characters, and discover more to love from across the BBC."

