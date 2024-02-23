Cypher 007 gets new Quantum of Solace outfit and Challenge Mode in update

There's new content inspired by Quantum of Solace and The Spy Who Loved Me

Players can also complete missions in the new Challenge Mode

Upcoming content includes five new levels and more

Cypher 007, the action-adventure game based on the world's most famous secret agent James Bond, is receiving a brand new set of updates featuring five new levels, another outfit, a challenge mode and more!

Update 1.1 will add a new desert outfit themed after Bond's appearance in Quantum of Solace, while Challenge Mode adds an extra layer of difficulty to levels, making you complete different tasks such as completing a mission without the use of gadgets, view cones and more, or collecting a set number of items.

Meanwhile, update 1.2 will add five new levels, characters and content based on the classic Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me. No word yet on whether we're getting the jetpack, unfortunately.

Currently available on Apple Arcade, Cypher 007 is an action-adventure title that mixes stealth, gadgetry and more to make a pretty convincing Bond experience that you can play in the palm of your hand. Better yet, there's no hint of microtransactions or in-app purchases here, for those who're put off by them, although you'll have to be an iOS player and have the necessary subscription to access it. Cypher 007 is certainly a far cry from some of the other Bond games we've had in the past like that perennial favourite Top Trump's James Bond; Goldeneye 64 it certainly ain't.

You can check out the trailer for Cypher 007 below!

There's also plenty here for long-time Bond fans still bitter over that new-fangled Daniel Craig ("A blonde Bond?! The world's gone mad!"), with content inspired by the classic films as well as the latest crop to choose from. We'll be excited to see if this game ever makes it to other platforms.

If you're interested in finding out what you get with your subscription aside from Cypher 007 you can check out our list of all the games on Apple Arcade.

[game id"35784"]